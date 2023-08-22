Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.