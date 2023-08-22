Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Aramark has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.