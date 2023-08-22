Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $32,563,763. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.