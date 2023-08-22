ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

