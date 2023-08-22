Arkos Global Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Arkos Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.93 and a 200-day moving average of $387.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

