Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.