Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,585 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $16,342,001,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.