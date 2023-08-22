Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

