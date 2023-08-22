Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

