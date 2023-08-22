Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNC opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.