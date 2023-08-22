Ascent Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,810 shares of company stock worth $12,977,820. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

