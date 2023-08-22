Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

