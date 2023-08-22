Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,456,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,074,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after buying an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.