Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
