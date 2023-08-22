Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AOT

Ascot Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

About Ascot Resources

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.