Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWH opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.93. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aspira Women’s Health news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,514 shares of company stock valued at $570,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

