Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ARGGY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 425 ($5.42) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.