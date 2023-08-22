Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARGGY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 425 ($5.42) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

