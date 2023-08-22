Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJG opened at GBX 172 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.74. The company has a market capitalization of £70.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.46).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

