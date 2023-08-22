Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Price Performance
AJG opened at GBX 172 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.74. The company has a market capitalization of £70.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.46).
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 3 Most Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch This Quarter
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Why These 3 Large Caps Are Bucking the August Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.