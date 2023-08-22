ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
