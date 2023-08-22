ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. ATRenew has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATRenew by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 137,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ATRenew by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 78,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATRenew by 26.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ATRenew by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

