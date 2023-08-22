Atria Investments Inc Acquires 35,039 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 764,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 733,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,458,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

