Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $80.33.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

