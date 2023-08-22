Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.