Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

FAST stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.