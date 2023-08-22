Atria Investments Inc Buys 16,167 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 275,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 47,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $9,640,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,174 shares of company stock valued at $39,130,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,408.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

