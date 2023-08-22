Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,774 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $669.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $649.63 and a 200-day moving average of $570.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.