Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VPL stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.