Atria Investments Inc Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,662 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

