Atria Investments Inc Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,535 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

