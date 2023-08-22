Atria Investments Inc Has $6.13 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $703.06 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $745.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

