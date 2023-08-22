Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.12% of THOR Industries worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

