Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

