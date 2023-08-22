Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Argus increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

FI stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

