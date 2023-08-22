Atria Investments Inc Sells 276 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

