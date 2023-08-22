Atria Investments Inc Sells 916 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,163,000 after buying an additional 572,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

