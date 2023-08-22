Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $170.89 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $170.89 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

