Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Free Report) (NYSE:GG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24. Augusta Gold has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$2.09.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

