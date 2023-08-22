Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Free Report) (NYSE:GG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24. Augusta Gold has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$2.09.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
