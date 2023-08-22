Autodesk (ADSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Autodesk has set its Q2 guidance at $1.70-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.07-7.41 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.