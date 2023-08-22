AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

AVB opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $216.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

