Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Aviat Networks stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $319.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.