Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 480

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 470 ($6.00) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVVIY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.95) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.83) to GBX 525 ($6.70) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.79) to GBX 481 ($6.14) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aviva

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.