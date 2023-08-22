Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Hits $693.43 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00018871 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $693.43 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,089.92 or 1.00002989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.87657646 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $18,215,580.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

