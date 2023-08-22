Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

AXON opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.45.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,611. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

