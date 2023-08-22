B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,123,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.