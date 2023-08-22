B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 2,947 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 187,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.