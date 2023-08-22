B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Hess Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.