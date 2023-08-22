B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $2.15 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

