B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 4,702 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.