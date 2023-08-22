B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

DRI stock opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.