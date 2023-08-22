B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

