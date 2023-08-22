B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,170 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

