Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) will release its 06/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

